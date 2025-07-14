Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship outfit Watford are in advanced talks to sign Bayern Munich teenager Nestory Irankunda and have ‘submitted a bid’ to take him to Vicarage Road on a permanent basis.

The Hornets have been making early moves in the summer transfer market and can well be regarded as one of the most active Championship sides.

While a number of transfers have already been concluded, the club are showing no sign of slowing down as they aim to push for promotion next term.

Danish striker Luca Kjerrumgaard, who top scored in the Danish second tier last term, is set to join the Hornets from OB.

Now Watford want Bayern Munich talent Irankunda and, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, ‘have submitted a bid’ to sign him on a permanent basis.

The offer put on the table for the Bavarians to consider is in the region of €3m plus a huge 50 per cent sell-on clause.

It would also allow Watford to reduce that sum by purchasing the rights to some of it, but would also have a buy-back clause for Bayern Munich.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Watford will hope that Bayern Munich are ready to play ball and let the 19-year-old winger head for England.

The Australia international moved to Germany in 2024 but is yet to play his first game for the Bundesliga giants.

He was out on loan to Swiss Super League side Grasshoppers Zurich during the second half of last season and played 21 games for them.

Irankunda has a host of experience from playing in the Australian A League for Adelaide United, with 55 top flight appearances in Australia to his name.

The Championship though would likely be a step up from the A League and the Swiss Super League.

The winger has also played for Bayern Munich II in the Regionalliga Bayern.