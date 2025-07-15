Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘could now be interested’ in signing Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck, who could be sold by the Italian giants this summer.

Unai Emery has seen Axel Disasi, Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio all leave following the end of their loan spells, while goalkeeper Robin Olsen joined Malmo.

The Villa boss has managed to make an addition though as experienced Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot has signed from Brest.

While reducing the wage bill remains important for Aston Villa, so too is backing Emery and he wants defensive reinforcements.

The Premier League side are admirers of Inter Milan centre-back Bisseck and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, ‘could now be interested’ in signing him.

For Inter Milan, selling Bisseck for their asking price of €35m would bring in a good sum to use, not least with Parma’s Giovanni Leoni seen as a key target.

There is a belief that Leoni is such a special talent that he could be a starter at Inter Milan for the next 15 years.

Competition Appearances Serie A 27 Champions League 13 Coppa Italia 4 Supercoppa Italiana 2 Yann Bisseck’s appearances last season

Bisseck caught the eye last season as he helped the Nerazzurri to go all the way to the Champions League final.

The defender played in all but two games in Inter Milan’s run and was heavily involved as they dumped out Bayern Munich in the quarter-final and Barcelona in the semi-final.

Bisseck has another four years to run on his Inter Milan contract, but with the Italian side in the hunt for new signings, selling him may well be a route they are happy enough to take.

West Ham United previously made an approach for Bisseck, but the Hammers would likely struggle to compete with Aston Villa for the defender given their poor last season.

They also turned Jean-Clair Todibo’s loan into a permanent deal earlier this summer.