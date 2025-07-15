Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Portuguese giants Benfica have submitted a bid for Wolves and Nottingham Forest target Richard Rios and the player would also be open to making the move if the clubs reach an agreement on the fee.

The Colombia midfield star has been a hot name in the transfer window, after the 25-year-old put himself on the map in the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup.

A host of clubs around the world have shown their interest in the Palmerias’ star man and clubs from the Premier League have shown interest.

Wolves made a €25m bid, and Forest sent an offer worth €26m for Rios, but the Brazilian club rejected both.

Roma have been the frontrunners for the Colombian, as they have made two bids, with their latest bid worth €25m with €3m in add-ons.

Now, the Premier League sides have more competition to worry about, as Benfica have entered the race.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Estadio da Luz outfit have sent a €25m bid alongside some performance bonuses.

Player From Fee Matheus Cunha Atletico Madrid £44m Matheus Nunes Sporting CP £38m Fabio Silva Porto £35m Raul Jimenez Benfica £32m Goncalo Guedes Valencia £27.5m Wolves' top 5 record transfers

Rios would be happy to make a move to the Portuguese side if Benfica and Palmeiras reach an agreement on the fee.

The Verdao, though, only want to do a deal on their terms, as they want to secure the highest money they can get as they own 70 per cent of the player.

If Palmeiras accept Benfica’s bid, it will raise some eyebrows as Nottingham Forest’s rejected €26m bid has been the highest so far.

Albeit the notice part of the bid is unknown.

The Molineux outfit and the Tricky Trees will be keeping a close eye on the Rios situation, as they are keen on the Colombian midfield star this summer.