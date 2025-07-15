Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is open to playing for Galatasaray, who have made an official inquiry for the Brazilian custodian.

The Cityzens finished third in the recent campaign, after they won the Premier League four times in a row.

Big money signings were made by the club officials in the winter window and they have continued splashing cash in this summer window as well.

Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders have been brought in alongside reserve goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Pep Guardiola, though, could see some of his long-term players leave the club, and Ederson could be one of them.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Brazil shot-stopper is now open to leaving Manchester City this summer to move to Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Galatasaray are looking for a new goalkeeper to replace Fernando Muslera, who has left.

They have ‘officially enquired’ about what Manchester City would be looking for to let Ederson leave.

Club Years Ribeirao 2011-2012 Rio Ave 2012-2015 Benfica 2015-2017 Manchester City 2017- Ederson’s career history

And the 31-year-old shot-stopper is happy to make a move if the Turkish giants match his salary expectations and Manchester City sign off on it.

Ederson has been at the club since 2017 and has close to 400 appearances for the Manchester-based outfit.

The Cityzens have shown in the past that they do not stand in players’ way if they want to move, though it is unclear what message Galatasaray will be given on the conditions for any deal.

Manchester City would also need to replace Ederson and that could prove far from simple given Guardiola’s demands of his goalkeepers.

Ederson’s current contract runs until next summer though and Manchester City could feel now is a good time to cash in if the proposal on the table from Turkey is good enough.