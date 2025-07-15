Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Colombian outfit Millonarios are in ‘very advanced’ negotiations with Watford to sign their young forward Jorge Hurtado, but a deal has not been finalised yet.

Watford have been one of the most active Championship sides in the summer transfer window so far, with lots of comings and goings at Vicarage Road.

As many as five signings have been secured already and work is being done to add more, with Volendam’s Xavier Mbuyama a target, while OB striker Luca Kjerrumgaard is set to sign.

It has not all been one-way traffic though and striker Mileta Rajovic has been sold to Polish club Legia Warsaw.

A new name is set to be added to the list of departures from Vicarage Road in the coming days as well.

Hurtado, 21, is surplus to requirements at Vicarage Road at the moment and is set for a return to his native Colombia.

According to journalist Guillermo Arango, Colombian outfit Millonarios are working on a move to sign the attacker.

Country Colombia England United States Greece Where Jorge Hurtado has played

The negotiations between the two parties involved are at a ‘very advanced’ stage, though no deal has been finalised as of yet.

He spent last season on loan in Greece at PAOK Salonika and played for their B team in the Super League 2.

The 21-year-old has not been able to make an impact at Vicarage Road and the club have sent him out on multiple loan spells in the hope of allowing him more first-team experience.

Hurtado has played in the United States and also had a loan stint at Gillingham.

It is unclear on what terms he would move to Colombian side Millonairos, who finished third in the Colombian top flight last season.