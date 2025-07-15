Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers ‘do not want to part’ with striker Hamza Igamane before they have played Panathinaikos in their Champions League qualifier.

The Gers have been in talks with French side Lille to sell Igamane and the deal was expected to progress smoothly.

The Moroccan has already agreed terms on a contract with Lille, who need to replace Jonathan David, and is happy to make the move.

Lille though have seen a €15m bid rejected as Rangers want closer to €17.5m in order to let the goal-getter depart.

There is another catch though as, according to Moroccan outlet Sport360, Rangers ‘do not want to part’ with Igamane before their Champions League qualifier later this month.

Rangers are due to play Greek giants Panathinaikos over two legs and they are wary of being without Igamane for those matches, which could be crucial to their season.

That leaves Lille playing the waiting game, while it also introduces the risk that the striker could pick up an injury which could derail the transfer.

Player To Fee Calvin Bassey Ajax £19.6m Nathan Patterson Everton £12m Alan Hutton Tottenham Hotspur £9m Giovanni van Bronckhorst Arsenal £8.5m Jean‑Alain Boumsong Newcastle United £8m Rangers’ top 5 record sales

What Igamane himself thinks about Rangers’ stance is unclear, as he is keen to sign for Lille.

The Gers are undergoing real change under new boss Russell Martin, who has preferred to recruit from England.

That though has seen Rangers either snapping up players from non-top flight English sides, or players who have fallen very much out of favour.

In Bournemouth’s Max Aarons and Wolves’ Nasser Djiga, Rangers have two players who need to get their respective careers back on track.

The Gers are also fielding interest from Turkey in centre-back John Souttar.

Trabzonspor have put a bid of €1.5m on the table for the defender as they seek to take him from Ibrox this summer.

Martin is already running the rule over the squad he has inherited in pre-season.