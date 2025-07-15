Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer says Aston Villa loan star Kosta Nedeljkovic is a player who combines dynamism and intelligence with a strong desire to improve every day.

Nedeljkovic was initially been loaned to RB Leipzig by Aston Villa in February after the Villans signed Andres Garcia from Levante.

Leipzig were impressed by what they saw of him, but were reluctant to trigger the purchase option contained in the loan and were seeking to push the price down.

Now they have instead managed to strike a new loan with Aston Villa for Nedeljkovic.

Schafer explained that Nedeljkovic settled in very quickly after joining in the winter and made an instant impact on the pitch.

A full-back himself during his playing days, Schafer attributed Nedeljkovic’s mentality and playing style as being perfect fit for the identity Leipzig want to show on the pitch, which in addition to Nedeljkovic’s hunger to improve every day, made it a no-brainer to resign him.

Schafer told Leipzig’s official website: “Kosta settled in very quickly after joining us in the winter and made an instant impact on the pitch.

“He combines dynamism and intelligence with a strong desire to improve every day.

“We see a lot of potential in him – which makes it all the more pleasing that he’ll remain part of the squad next season.

“His mentality and playing style are a perfect match for the identity we want to show on the pitch.

“He’s fully committed to RB Leipzig.”

Nedeljkovic, who has the honour of being the 1,000th player to represent Aston Villa in a competitive match, will hope to kick on from last season.

The Villans will be keeping track of Nedeljkovic’s progress during his time in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig underperformed last season and as a result have no European football to look forward to next term.