David Ramos/Getty Images

Mark Travers has vowed to give his all for Everton and operate with pride in the shirt after he joined the Toffees from Bournemouth on a four-year deal.

Everton had previously announced the signings of Thierno Barry, a 6ft 5in French striker from Villarreal, and Carlos Alcaraz, from Flamengo, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate and Ashley Young being among the slew of names departing on a free transfer.

With Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia, the reserve shot-stoppers, departing the Toffees too, David Moyes was on the lookout for a back-up for Jordan Pickford.

Travers, the remedy to the back-up conundrum, promised to do his best for the club, claiming that he will take pride in doing the right things on and off the pitch and in representing the club.

While praising Pickford as an outstanding goalkeeper for both club and country, Travers stated that he is looking forward to competing with him.

We have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mark Travers on a four-year contract from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee. ✍️ Welcome to Everton, Mark! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/VmMvz0VWbC — Everton (@Everton) July 15, 2025

Travers told Everton’s official website: “Jordan Pickford is an outstanding goalkeeper for club and country. I’m looking forward to competing with everyone here and being a Premier League player.

“It’s always really exciting to work with a new group and being able to help the younger lads as well.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

“I’ll give it everything. I’ll take pride in doing the right things on and off the pitch and representing this club with a lot of pride.”

Travers, born in Maynooth, Leinster, made 82 appearances for Bournemouth after signing for the Cherries as a 17-year old and is a Republic of Ireland international.

Begovic joining Everton in 2021 gave Travers the chance to begin the season as Bournemouth’s first choice goalkeeper, with his performances in September 2021 earning him a nomination for the club’s player of the month award.

Everton finished 13th in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season with David Moyes returning to the club as manager after twelve years in January.

The upcoming season will mark the first at the club’s new stadium, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, after the men’s team bid adieu to Goodison Park.