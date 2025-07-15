Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Huddersfield Town star Josh Koroma has seen his move to Barnsley collapse after an ‘attempt to change the deal’.

Koroma is a free agent this summer and in search of a new club where he can continue his career, with his deal at Huddersfield having now expired.

He seemed all set to move to Barnsley as he had agreed terms, completed a medical and even undertaken media duties for the Oakwell club.

Koroma’s side though attempted to change the deal, which was something Barnsley did not agree with and the move is now off.

Journalist Adam Oxley wrote on X: “For those asking, I was told the attempt to change the deal was from the player’s side.

“My understanding is that Barnsley were happy with the terms agreed, which is why the medical and media interviews took place.”

It is unclear what change the former Huddersfield man was seeking, but it was clearly not one which Barnsley were prepared to agree to.

Koroma was on the books at Huddersfield between 2019 and this summer and featured regularly for the Terriers last season.

He made 37 League One outings for Huddersfield last term, scoring eleven goals and providing two assists in those matches.

Koroma has over 100 outings in the Championship to his name and counts Portsmouth, Rotherham United and Leyton Orient amongst his former clubs.

The attacker featured in one meeting with Barnsley last season and made an impression, providing an assist in a 2-1 Huddersfield win.

Koroma came through the youth set-up at Leyton Orient and it remains to be seen which clubs will now make a move to try to bring him in through the door as a free agent.

Given his free agent status, Koroma has no need to rush his decision as he can even move after the transfer window has closed at the start of September.