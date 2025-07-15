Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool ‘reiterated’ on a phone call that they want €60m for Darwin Nunez and Napoli moved on from the Uruguayan to go for Lorenzo Lucca.

The newly crowned Serie A champions are trying to offload Victor Osimhen and Nunez was their top choice to replace the Nigerian.

Nunez has also given Napoli his top preference, but Liverpool’s asking price has stopped a move from happening.

Last week, Gli Azzurri’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, met with the striker’s agent, Fali Ramadani, to push a move for the 26-year-old.

However, Napoli were never ready to pay Liverpool’s asking price for Nunez and now the move looks like it is off the table.

Antonio Conte’s side have decided they want to bring in Lucca from Udinese and they are on the verge of landing him.

According to Italian journalist Armando Areniello, ‘in today’s call’ Napoli were informed by Liverpool that they are not budging on their €60m price tag.

Interest from League Atletico Madrid La Liga AC Milan Serie A Napoli Serie A Saudi clubs Saudi Pro League Interest in Darwin Nunez

Nunez is currently not part of Arne Slot’s plans at Anfield and Liverpool are actively trying to sign another striker.

The Reds have done some amazing transfer business this summer, and they want a top-of-the-line striker, as Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are on their radar.

Liverpool want to recoup at least €60m for Nunez, who they paid big money to sign from Benfica, and currently, clubs from Saudi Arabia are showing interest in him.

If the Uruguay hitman is not willing to make a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, it remains to be seen what happens with his future next.

He has also been of interest to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and a move to La Liga might be something which appeals to the Spanish-speaking striker.