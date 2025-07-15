Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Championship outfit Ipswich Town have started to show interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Malick Yalcouye, who was dubbed ‘clearly better’ than Lucas Bergvall just last year.

The Seagulls signed the young Mali-born player in the summer of 2024 for a fee in the region of £6m from Swedish side Goteborg.

He was immediately sent out on loan to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he made an impression and helped them win the league title.

Yalcouye had been tracked by both Liverpool and Manchester United before joining Brighton and with Bergvall having been a top rated young midfielder in Swedish football too, comparisons were made.

Goteborg’s sporting director insisted that Yalcouye was ‘clearly better’ than Bergvall and, unlike the Spurs man, he did play in the Champions League last season, for Sturm Graz.

Yalcouye’s time at Sturm Graz has ensured that he has suitors in Germany in the shape of Hoffenheim and Freiburg, who have both made offers.

Now Ipswich are also interested in the Brighton man, according to journalist Charlie Parker-Turner, but they have not yet put in an offer.

Club Years ASEC Mimosas 2023 IFK Goteborg 2024 Brighton 2024- Sturm Graz (loan) 2024-2025 Malick Yalcouye’s career history

Brighton, on their part, are still considering their options as they look for the best possible solution to Yalcouye’s future.

The midfielder scored a key goal for Sturm Graz last season which he called the greatest moment of his career.

He could fancy the challenge of trying to help Ipswich bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, Brighton may well decide that the Bundesliga would be a better league to develop him than the Championship, with its 46 games, physical style and hectic schedule.

Ipswich are losing experienced midfielder Sam Morsy, who is moving to play his football in Kuwait.