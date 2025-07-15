Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss ‘wants to leave’ the Foxes this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder pushed to move to Leicester last summer from Belgian side Genk and eventually got his wish.

Leicester paid around £21m to snap up the Morocco international, but are now staring at losing him after losing their Premier League status.

El Khannouss impressed despite Leicester’s dire campaign and he is not likely to be short of suitors this summer.

And the player is clear about what he wants to do, with playing in the Championship not in his plans.

El Khannouss ‘wants to leave’ the club, according to French journalist Santi Aouna.

Leicester sacked Ruud van Nistelrooy as manager earlier this summer and have still not appointed his replacement.

Club Years Genk 2022-2024 Leicester City 2024- Bilal El Khannouss’ career history

They are expected to soon have ex-QPR manager Marti Cifuentes at the helm, but El Khannouss looks set in what he wants to do.

Leicester will be hoping they can bring in the maximum amount possible from selling him and would appreciate a bidding war.

The 21-year-old is under contract at the King Power Stadium for a further three years.

El Khannouss made 32 appearances in the Premier League for Leicester last season and managed to make five goal contributions in those games.

He also scored at Old Trafford against Manchester United in an EFL Cup tie in October.