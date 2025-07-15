Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool ‘are expected to enter the race soon’ to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who Arne Slot is a huge admirer of.

The Reds are looking at a summer of real change after they won the Premier League title and Trent Alexander-Arnold has already left.

Ibrahima Konate is refusing to sign a new contract and wants to go to Real Madrid, Luis Diaz is also seeking an exit, while Liverpool want to sell Darwin Nunez; his agent recently met with Napoli’s sporting director.

There has also been the heart-breaking death of attacker Diogo Jota, who was tragically killed in a car accident, sparking a huge outpouring of emotion as the club and fans grieved his loss.

Liverpool are looking to make further moves in the market off the back of signing Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

And, according to French journalist Santi Aouna, they are ‘expected to enter the race soon’ to sign Rodrygo.

He has been linked with a possible move away from Real Madrid this summer and Slot is a huge fan of what he brings to the table.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

Rodrygo has also been strongly linked with Arsenal this summer and a Premier League move could be on the agenda for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old would be an expensive option for Liverpool, but also a hugely exciting addition to the squad that won the Premier League title last term.

He made a total of 54 appearances for Real Madrid over the course of the season, including at the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool have seen Rodrygo close up on five occasions, when they have met Real Madrid, and the Brazilian has found himself on the winning side on four of those occasions.

He has not scored against the Reds though.

It is unclear when Liverpool might make their move and whether they could consider including Konate, who Real Madrid are prepared to pay €20m to €25m for, in the deal.