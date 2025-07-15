Michael Steele/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest target Thiago Almada ‘is in Madrid’ as his agents hold talks with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Almada is on the books at Brazilian side Botafogo, who Nottingham Forest have had extensive dealings with this summer.

The Argentine spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Lyon and he looks set to return to Europe this summer.

Atletico Madrid and Benfica have been leading the push for him, but recently Nottingham Forest entered the race.

Diego Simeone however wants Almada at Atletico Madrid and the Spanish giants have been making progress on a swoop.

That has now cranked up a notch as, according to Spanish journalist Marcos Duran, Almada ‘is in Madrid’ with his agents.

‘At this moment’, Almada’s agents are holding talks with Atletico Madrid officials in what has been described as one of the most iconic buildings in the north of Madrid.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

With Atletico Madrid working intently on the deal, the odds look against Nottingham Forest being able to take Almada to the City Ground.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a winger, made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon last season.

He chipped in with five assists, scoring once, while he also scored in the Europa League against Manchester United.

Botafogo have Almada under contract for a further four years, but his stint at the Brazilian side could well come to an end in the coming days and weeks.

Almada has won ten caps at international level for Argentina since making his debut in 2022.

Nottingham Forest have also been dealing with Tottenham Hotspur’s bid to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, with legal action over an illegal approach launched.

The attacking midfielder was at training with the Tricky Trees as usual today though.