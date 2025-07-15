Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are showing interest in Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyama, who is on Southampton and Watford’s radar this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Glasgow giants have started making strides to do their summer business as they look to challenge Celtic in the approaching campaign and qualify for the Champions League league stage.

New boss, Russell Martin, has shown that he wants to recruit from England to strengthen the squad.

Thelo Aasgaard, Emmanuel Fernandez, Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons and Nasser Djiga have been brought from clubs south of the border.

Now the Gers are showing interest in a player who spent his youth days with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea.

It has been suggested that they are showing interest in Eredivisie club Volendam’s central defender Mbuyama.

He has other suitors, though, as Watford and Martin’s previous side, Southampton, are keen on the former Dutch youth international, alongside Belgian top-flight side Gent.

Mbuyama, 23, played for Chelsea and Barcelona’s youth sides and has been at the Dutch club since 2022.

He does not want to extend his contract, which runs until next summer, and now the de Palingboeren are open to letting him go in the ongoing summer transfer window as a result.

Mbuyama scored five league goals from the back last season and now he is a wanted man in England and Scotland.

Rangers will need to step up their interest in the 23-year-old, as Watford and Southampton have handsome spending power as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League next season.

Watford have already made a number of eye-catching additions and are now closing in on a talented Bayern Munich winger.

Rangers may need to look for a new centre-back, as Super Lig side Trabzonspor have made an offer for John Souttar.