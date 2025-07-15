Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Newcastle United have seen a written offer for Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike rejected this morning by Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Magpies have just got Anthony Elanga in through the door from Nottingham Forest on a £55m deal, but are not stopping there when it comes to adding to their attack.

A striker to compete with and complement Alexander Isak is a real priority and after missing out on Joao Pedro to Brighton they want Ekitike.

They sent a delegation to Germany on Monday to open talks and now, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, they have now made a written offer.

Eintracht Frankfurt ‘rejected a written offer’ from Newcastle though, despite it being worth €80m.

It is suggested that they rejected it ‘mainly due to the payment terms’ and sporting director Markus Krosche wants more money.

There are ‘clubs who have already signalled they would be willing to pay more’ and Liverpool may well be amongst them.

The Premier League champions are keen on the French striker and it was recently suggested that they are leading the race to bring him to England.

That is a move the player would be happy to make, but Newcastle also clearly feel he would be willing to move to St James’ Park.

Liverpool were in touch with Ekitike’s camp ‘almost every day’ last month, in another sign of how seriously they have been considering him.

Newcastle appear to be pushing the most now though as they eye an ambitious capture.

They have tried to sign Ekitike twice before, but both times the striker has rejected the move.

Eddie Howe’s side can offer Champions League football and look to have a compelling pitch to the striker to join an exciting prospect in the north east, one that delivered silverware last season in the shape of the EFL Cup.