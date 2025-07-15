Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Steve Gallen, Millwall’s director of football, has claimed that the signing of Zak Sturge from Chelsea is proof of the direction that the Lions are heading in.

Sturge impressed during a loan spell at the Den, making five appearances for Alex Neil’s side, with only the form of Joe Bryan limiting further game-time.

Millwall, in addition to Sturge, have also signed Josh Coburn, for a reported club record transfer fee and Max Crocombe, the New Zealand goalkeeper.

Gallen praised Sturge, not only for his impact during matches, but also for the influence he brings to the training ground through his personality.

Sturge’s prowess in one-v-one situations defensively and his ability with the left foot were also commended by Gallen, further saying that signing someone of his talent is evidence of the direction Millwall are heading in.

Gallen told Millwall’s official website: “When he did come in, though, he was excellent. He played in the last three games of the season and was very good, too.

“Everyone knows Zak now and how he is a player; he has a great left foot and loves to get forward, but he is also good in one-v-one situations defensively.

“He is also a very good personality around the training ground and is a good signing for the club – it shows the direction that we’re going in.”

On the expiration of his contract at Brighton in July 2022, and after declining the offer of a contract extension, Sturge was a much in-demand player, with Chelsea overcoming interest from the Bundesliga and Leeds United.

Eligible to represent England and Guyana at international level, Sturge has appeared for the England Under-18s six times.

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship last season, two points off the playoff places, and began the preparations for the new campaign with a defeat against Crystal Palace in a friendly on Saturday.