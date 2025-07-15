Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Udinese have identified Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap as an option, as they are looking to replace Jaka Bijol, who joined Leeds United, but they want to do a deal on their terms.

Saints have gone back to the Championship following a horrible season in the Premier League which saw them suffer relegation and two managers lose their jobs.

They are looking to trim their squad as Will Still will be looking to get his players through the door this summer.

German defender Bella-Kotchap joined them back in the summer of 2022 when Saints were in the Premier League and initially showed promise as well.

He was on loan at PSV Eindhoven in the 2023-24 season and upon his return to the club last term, Bella-Kotchap barely featured.

The 23-year-old has multiple clubs interested in him this summer and Southampton want €10m to let the German go.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Udinese have identified Bella-Kotchap as an option they could bring in to replace Bijol, who has been sold to Leeds United.

Club Country Hamburg Germany Borussia Monchengladbach Germany Werder Bremen Germany Udinese Italy Clubs interested in Armel Bella-Kotchap

Bijol was a key man at Udinese and letting him join Leeds has left a real hole in the side.

However, the Serie A club will only do a deal on their terms, as the player is in the last year of his contract.

Bella-Kotchap played only four games in the recent season at Southampton and they are looking to offload him this summer.

Southampton are interested in bringing in defenders to their ranks and Volendam’s Xavier Mbuyama is on their list; Udinese have the Dutch defender on their list as well.

Now it remains to be seen if the Italian club will look to make a move for the German central defender soon, as their pre-season starts this Friday.