Trabzonspor have ‘submitted an offer’ to Scottish giants Rangers for the signature of defender John Souttar.

The Black Sea Storm underperformed in the Turkish Super Lig last term and are keen to do better, with signings being made to back boss Fatih Tekke.

Striker Paul Onuachu has already been snapped up from Southampton, while Felipe Augusto and Wagner Pina have also joined.

Decisions have been made on two stars Trabzonspor signed from Rangers in the shape of John Lundstram and Borna Barisic.

The Turkish side have declared the pair surplus to requirements and are looking to move them on.

That has not put Trabzonspor off signing players from the Gers again though and centre-back Souttar is who they want.

Now, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Trabzonspor have ‘submitted an offer’ of €1.5m to Rangers for Souttar.

Player To Fee Calvin Bassey Ajax £19.6m Nathan Patterson Everton £12m Alan Hutton Tottenham Hotspur £9m Giovanni van Bronckhorst Arsenal £8.5m Jean‑Alain Boumsong Newcastle United £8m Rangers’ top 5 record sales

They feel the defender fits the bill for what they are looking for and want to bring him to Turkey.

Rangers are currently in the midst of a rebuild under new boss Russell Martin and centre-backs have been brought in, with Emmanuel Fernandez joining from League One club Peterborough United.

Nasser Djiga has also landed, joining from Premier League club Wolves on a season-long loan agreement.

Moving to Turkey could well appeal to Souttar as it could well be a lucrative affair.

The fortunes of Barisic and Lundstram however could serve as cautionary tale for the 28-year-old, as both were signed with great fan-fare, but are now being pushed out of the door.

Souttar made a total of 40 appearances for Rangers over the course of last season and was booked five times in the process.

He faces less playing time next term, with Fernandez and Djiga both now in the building in Glasgow.