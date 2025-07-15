Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newly promoted Sunderland are showing big ambition in their plan to stay up in the Premier League, as now they have joined the race for Bayer Leverkusen midfield star Granit Xhaka.

The Black Cats had a slow start to their transfer window as they saw Tommy Watson join Brighton, and then Jobe Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund.

After Enzo Le Fee’s deal was made permanent, Sunderland brought in multiple players.

Habib Diarra, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo, Noah Sadiki and Simon Adingra have been added to strengthen the squad.

Now they are looking to add some experience to their engine room, after an emotional comeback of Jordan Henderson was not one the club chased.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Die Werkself’s midfield superstar Xhaka is now on their radar.

It has been suggested that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Xhaka, and they are discussing a deal worth around €10m.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

He had a seven-year spell at Arsenal and he left the north Londoners after making 297 appearances for them.

Xhaka was a talismanic presence in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side and now the German side could lose their midfield general, after Alonso left for Real Madrid this summer.

Sunderland have offered a three-year deal to him, but Saudi Arabian club Neom are also very keen on taking the former Arsenal star.

It is not clear yet where the 32-year-old is looking to go, but he may not be an easy target to convince to join a team who are set to fight to stay in the Premier League next season.