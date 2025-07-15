Michael Regan/Getty Images

‘Take it or leave it, Liverpool‘ is the message that Real Madrid are sending to the Reds on defender Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is refusing to renew his contract at Liverpool and has his heart set on joining Real Madrid, which means he could tread the path that Trent Alexander-Arnold took last season, blocking out any new contract and then leaving next summer.

Real Madrid are prepared to sign Konate this summer, but would pay just €20m to €25m for his signature.

Liverpool are prepared to sell, however they have slapped an asking price of €50m on the head of the centre-back.

And for Real Madrid, according to Spanish daily AS, the message to Liverpool this summer is very simple – ‘take it or leave it, Liverpool’.

The Spanish side know Konate wants to join them and are calm about the situation, even though Liverpool are still not being moved from their €50m stance.

Real Madrid even consider that waiting for the defender and signing him for free next summer is Plan A.

Player To Fee Philippe Coutinho Barcelona £105m Luis Suarez Barcelona £75m Fernando Torres Chelsea £50m Raheem Sterling Manchester City £49m Fabinho Al‑Ittihad £40m Liverpool’s top 5 record sales

Los Blancos believe they have the upper hand as even if Liverpool will not budge, then they can just wait 12 months and take him to Spain then.

It is suggested that it is Liverpool who should be feeling the pressure at the moment.

Liverpool though let Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah run down their contracts until late in the day and then the pair signed extensions.

The Premier League champions have not ruled out that the same could happen with Konate.

Liverpool are also planning ahead and have been looking to sign England centre-back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Like Konate, Guehi has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Selhurst Park, but both clubs are far apart in their respective valuations of the defender at the moment.