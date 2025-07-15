Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Newcastle United have now ‘opened up’ to selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool after ‘things changed’ in the mind of the Magpies’ owners.

Eddie Howe’s side are continuing to work on a swoop to bring in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, despite having their opening offer turned down.

Ekitike is also a target for Liverpool, however it appears the Reds are trying to squeeze Isak out of St James’ Park first.

Newcastle have been steadfast in their desire not to sell Isak, seeing him as the crown jewel in their side.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, ‘things changed’ in the minds of Newcastle’s Saudi owners.

They have now ‘opened up’ to the possibility of Isak leaving the club this summer, with the price being set at £120m.

Liverpool have already shown they are prepared to spend big money if they are convinced they need the player and the club broke their own transfer record earlier this summer to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Player To Fee Philippe Coutinho Barcelona £105m Luis Suarez Barcelona £75m Fernando Torres Chelsea £50m Raheem Sterling Manchester City £49m Fabinho Al‑Ittihad £40m Liverpool’s top 5 record sales

Selling Isak to Liverpool would be a massive call to make though and on par with the decision to sell Andy Cole to Manchester United.

Isak would also have to want the move, but Liverpool are unlikely to be working on the swoop if they do not believe he would switch to Anfield.

Any deal is likely to be dependent upon Newcastle managing to sign Ekitike as Isak’s replacement.

Liverpool could switch to Ekitike if they cannot sign Isak from Newcastle.

Isak has yet to sign a new contract at Newcastle despite continued suggestions the club want to reward him for his progress and lock him down for the longer term.

It is possible that the lure of a move to the champions is something the Sweden international cannot resist.