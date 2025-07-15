Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Gibbs-White is training with Nottingham Forest as normal today.

Spurs have told Nottingham Forest they will trigger the £60m release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract and take him to north London this summer, but that has angered the City Ground side.

Forest have now called in lawyers to take legal action against Tottenham over an alleged illegal approach for Gibbs-White.

Despite Gibbs-White being ready and prepared to make the move to Tottenham, the switch has now been put on hold.

And Gibbs-White is training with Nottingham Forest today, according to journalist Tom Barclay, with no sign of any absence.

He is at the club as usual and training as usual, despite the transfer saga now surrounding him.

Nottingham Forest have just lost top winger Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United in a £55m deal and losing Gibbs-White too would be a massive blow to take on top of that.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The deal is still rated as being likely to happen, but when it will happen is open to question, as is what the fallout from it will be.

One former Nottingham Forest star believes that the club’s fans will be fuming about the prospect of losing Gibbs-White so soon after seeing Elanga walk through the exit door.

Forest are active in the market and recently saw a bid for Palmerias midfielder Richard Rios turned down.

Fellow Premier League outfit Wolves are also keen on Rios, but it is Italian giants Roma who are currently pushing hardest to get a deal done with the Brazilians.

If Gibbs-Whites does go, then Nottingham Forest will be under huge pressure to respond to that with eye-catching signings as they cannot afford to go into next season weaker than they were last term, especially with European football to play.