Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Hibernian now look to have no chance of signing teen talent Mathias Siltanen after Premier League clubs joined the race for his signature.

The 18-year-old Finnish talent is on the books at Swedish side Djurgarden, who sold Lucas Bergvall to Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Siltanen is making waves with his performances and his huge potential has caused scouts to flock to Djurgarden to watch him play.

Hibernian tried to sign the midfielder in the winter transfer window earlier this year, sending an offer to sign him from Finnish side KuPS.

It was though to no avail as Siltanen decided he wanted to move to Djurgarden, who forked out €1.2m for his signature.

Hibernian are likely to have been keeping an eye on his progress, but now the window seems to have firmly closed for the Edinburgh club.

According to Finnish outlet Iltalehti, several clubs from the Premier League are interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

Club Years KuPS 2022-2025 Djurgarden 2025- Matias Siltanen’s career history

It is suggested that Siltanen could cost as much as €20m to sign now.

Djurgarden could cash in on the teenage midfielder this summer despite only having had him at the club for a matter of months.

The Finn has played in 15 Swedish top flight matches for Djurgarden and started every one of them.

It could prove difficult for the Swedes to keep hold of him, despite locking him down to a three-year deal.

For Hibernian, the ship looks to have sailed and the Scottish Premiership side may wonder whether they could have dug deeper to sign Siltanen as it would likely have guaranteed a big profit in the future.

With Bournemouth also having been linked with the player, there may be a possibility he could head to Hibs on loan, if the Cherries do sign him.