Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

AC Milan have accelerated their pursuit of Almeria full-back Marc Pubill, who is also on Wolves’ radar, as the Serie A outfit push to sign the Spaniard.

The departure of experienced full-back Nelson Semedo, who Wolves wanted to keep hold of this summer, has left the Molineux outfit looking for a new right-back.

Fer Lopez has so far been their only signing this summer, although Jorgen Strand Larsen’s loan was made permanent.

Jeremy Toljan, 30, was a player Vitor Pereira was especially keen on, but he joined La Liga side Levante.

Now, Wolves are competing with AC Milan for Almeria’s 22-year-old right-back Pubill, who is in demand in the window.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are pushing to land the Spanish right-back.

The Serie A giants are discussing a €15m deal with Almeria, as they continue to negotiate for Pubill.

Club Years Levante 2022-2023 Almeria 2023- Marc Pubill’s career history

Almeria want a fee of around €15m to let the Spain Under-21 international go, which may not be a problem for either club to meet.

Pubill’s decision is likely to be crucial in order to make him decide on his future, as he could leave Almeria in the coming weeks.

Young Pedro Lima and 33-year-old Matt Doherty are Wolves’ only options for the right-back position and the club hierarchy will look to deliver the Spaniard.

Wolves are active on a number of transfer fronts at the moment, with Young Boys defender Jaouen Hadjam someone they are interested in.

The club also saw a bid rejected by Palmeiras for Colombian midfielder Richard Rios.

Pubill has never played outside Spain before and it remains to be seen whether he would prefer the Premier League or Serie A, where he has also interested Juventus.