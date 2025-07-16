Stu Forster/Getty Images

In-demand Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, who has been linked with Aston Villa, could ‘ask for a transfer’ if Sunderland come in for a bid for him, as he also stalls on penning a fresh contract.

The Colombia central defender has popped up onto the radar of a host of sides this summer on the back of his solid displays for Bologna.

Aston Villa have been considered to be one of Lucumi’s hottest suitors, amid their need for another centre-back this summer, but were also suggested to be well off his asking price.

Now Sunderland are also very firmly in the mix for Lucumi as part of their spending plans this summer.

It was suggested earlier this week that the Black Cats are preparing an offer they want to submit for Lucumi.

And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, if Sunderland do indeed lodge a bid then that could lead to Lucumi going to see the Genoa management to ‘ask for a transfer’.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit are preparing an offer of around €20m to €25m for the in-demand defender.

Following the recent expiration of his €28m clause, Bologna have been looking to extend his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2026.

Lucumi now though is ‘currently stalling’ on signing a new contract.

Sunderland are working on several transfers; they are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to bring in Granit Xhaka.

Sunderland’s director of football, Florent Ghisolfi, is showing that he is not afraid to spend, as the likes of Habib Diarra, Chemsedine Talbi and Simon Adringra have been brought in.

Regis Le Bris, now, will likely want to accelerate to add to his centre-back options and it remains to be seen if they will send an offer for Lucumi in the coming days.

If Sunderland do, all eyes will be on whether that causes Aston Villa to react and take action.