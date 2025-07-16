Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers have made contact with Swedish giants Malmo for their central defender Colin Rosler.

The Ewood Park side missed out on finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship last term and had to deal with the exit of boss John Eustace.

Valerien Ismael could not steer them into the top six, as they finished seventh, only two points behind Bristol City.

Sidnei Tavares and Dion De Neve have been brought in this summer to add to Rovers’ midfield ahead of the new season.

However, they have lost some experienced heads as well, as Danny Batth, 34, has left them on a free transfer and joined Derby County.

Ismael’s side are now looking to strengthen their backline and have set their sights away from England.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Blackburn are chasing Malmo’s Norwegian central defender Rosler.

Club Manchester City NAC Breda Lillestrom Mjallby Malmo Clubs Colin Rosler has played for

It has been suggested that the Championship side have established contact with the Swedish giants as they are looking to bring the defender in.

Rosler spent nine years in Manchester City’s youth academy before Eredivisie outfit NAC Breda snapped him up back in 2019.

The 25-year-old defender joined Malmo last summer and has impressed with his performances at the Eleda Stadion.

Di blae’s stance on how much they want for Rosler remains to be seen, but the defender is likely to be hugely tempted by a move to the Championship.

Rosler is the son of Manchester City legend and former striker Uwe Rosler and played for England at Under-16s level.

Malmo are struggling in the Swedish top flight this season and sit just fifth, ten points off league leaders Mjallby.

They won the Swedish league title last term by a substantial eleven points.