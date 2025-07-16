Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Burnley have now ‘opened talks’ to try to beat Brentford and West Ham United to the signature of Italian striker Andrea Pinamonti.

The 26-year-old hitman caught the eye with his displays for Genoa in Serie A last season and is a man in demand.

Pinamonti was on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo and found the back of the net ten times in 36 Serie A outings.

He scored against eventual champions Napoli and also hit a brace against top four side Atalanta.

There is now interest from the Premier League in Pinamonti, with Brentford and West Ham both having enquired about his situation at Sassuolo.

Burnley are bidding to steal a march on their Premier League rivals and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, have ‘opened talks’ with Sassuolo.

Pinamonti is ‘ready to leave’ Sassuolo this summer and will keep a close eye on whether the Clarets can agree a fee.

The striker is an experienced Serie A campaigner and has over 200 appearances in the Italian top flight to his name, with 50 goals, a return of around one goal every four games.

Moving to the Premier League would likely hand the 26-year-old a big increase in salary and also give him the chance to push his international ambitions.

Pinamonti has been capped just once by Italy, but if he shines in the Premier League then that could well change in a World Cup year.

The Italian came through the youth ranks at Inter Milan and was signed by Genoa permanently in 2020 following a successful loan spell.

Brentford could lose Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa this summer, while West Ham also want to boost their final third options.

Burnley boss Scott Parker will meanwhile know his Clarets side must score more goals in the approaching season if they are to survive in the Premier League.