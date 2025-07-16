Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Serie A giants AC Milan do hold an interest in Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, but he is not a ‘top priority’ for the Rossoneri.

The French forward joined the Selhurst Park outfit from German club Mainz back in 2022, but struggled to live up to expectations initially.

However, in the last two campaigns, the Palace forward has found a purple patch, as he has been banging in goals under Oliver Glasner.

Mateta scored 36 goals in all competitions in the last two terms and a host of clubs around the world have shown interest in him.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are keen on signing the French hitman, but Serie A side AC Milan have been linked with the player in recent days.

Losing Mateta would be a blow for Crystal Palace.

But now, in a boost for the Eagles, according to Italian outlet Spazio Milan, even though the Rossoneri are interested in the Palace star, he is not a priority for them.

Mateta is a player who is on their list as they are considering strengthening their attack, but the 28-year-old is not a priority target as things stand.

Game Competition Liverpool (N) Community Shield Chelsea (A) Premier League Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League Crystal Palace’s first three games

He has been generating transfer interest since last summer, but so far, Crystal Palace have managed to keep him at the club.

Now they have been demoted to the Conference League due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules, which they are set to appeal against, and that could well complicate their moves in the transfer market.

Attempts to bring in defender Koni De Winter have already been scuppered due to the European issue.

Glasner’s side gave Mateta a new contract in December and that does not run out until the summer of 2027.

Crystal Palace ideally would not want to lose their prolific striker and it remains to be seen if they will be approached with an offer for him in the window.