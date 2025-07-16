Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United are now closing in on wrapping up the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

The Whites have been keen on bringing Longstaff in at Elland Road, but a deal looked unlikely to happen as they got close to the limit of what they were prepared to pay for him.

Movement has happened though and an agreement between Leeds and Newcastle, based on a £12m fee and £3m in add-ons, has been struck.

Now Leeds have booked Longstaff in for a medical and he is ‘due at Thorp Arch’ on Thursday, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

Leeds will look to put the midfielder through his medical checks quickly and then, if there are no issues, he can sign his contract with the club.

Newcastle have been prepared to offload Longstaff, who has slipped down to becoming a fringe player under Eddie Howe.

Leeds will be hoping that Longstaff can add much-needed Premier League experience ahead of their top flight campaign.

Player Years Total appearances Jack Charlton 1952–1973 773 Billy Bremner 1960–1976 772 Paul Reaney 1962–1978 749 Norman Hunter 1962–1976 726 Paul Madeley 1963–1980 725 Leeds United's top five appearance makers

Despite moving to bring in Longstaff, Leeds still want to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach.

They have kicked off talks with the Bundesliga side about signing Stach, but face needing to pay just over £17m, plus add-ons, if they are to be able to bring him to England.

The Whites have looked to Germany to do business this summer, with Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw both arriving from clubs in the country.

Also signed have been defenders Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol, who joined from French side Lille and Italian outfit Udinese, respectively.

Leeds are primed to do more business before the window closes at the start of September and will also want to add in the final third to make sure they can score enough goals back in the Premier League next season.