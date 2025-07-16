Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Derby County academy graduate Archie Brown has revealed that he is thrilled to play for Jose Mourinho, classing him among the best coaches in the world, after he completed a move to Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce recently announced the signing of Brown from the Belgian club Gent, where he became just the fourth Englishman to ever represent the club.

Mourinho, a legendary boss in the game with a host of trophies to his credit, is preparing for his second full season at Fenerbahce as he tries to overhaul fierce rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Former Derby star Brown is delighted to be part of those efforts and voiced his belief that Mourinho is a kind and communicative man, who is easy to talk to.

Stating that he is excited to work with one of the best in the business in Mourinho, Brown hopes to achieve great success playing for the Portuguese tactician..

Brown told Fenerbahce TV: “Jose Mourinho is a very kind and communicative person. We can easily talk with him.

“Like him, I also expect a lot from myself. I’m constantly trying to improve myself further.

“Working with one of the best coaches in the world is a great opportunity for me.

“We want to achieve great successes together with him.”

Brown came through Derby’s academy, playing as a left-back, centre-back and forward, and helped the Rams achieve their first ever piece of silverware in that age group by overcoming Arsenal, with a hat-trick to his credit in the U-18 Premier League final.

Derby lost Brown though in 2021 after he turned down a new contract and headed for Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport where he made his professional debut against Servette.

Eligible to represent England and Jamaica internationally, Brown has appeared for the England Under-20s twice with a goal against the Republic of Ireland Under-20s.

Brown will be looking to hit the ground running in Turkey and make a big impact to make the left-back slot his own.

It remains to be seen whether in the future Brown might return to English football and whether that could potentially be back at Derby.

Mourinho will look to stamp his identity on Fenerbahce after only managing a second placed finish to fierce cross-town rivals, Galatasaray, in his maiden season in the Super Lig.