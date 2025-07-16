George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City midfield star Gustavo Puerta ‘will leave’ the Tigers this summer and offers for him are already being looked at.

After just surviving in the Championship last season, Hull have been battling financial issues which has seen them hit with a transfer ban.

The Tigers can only bring in free transfers and free loans at present, something which is hugely restrictive.

Hull supremo Acun Ilicali has appealed the decision and is hopeful it will be overturned, with the club owner having up to ten new signings in his thoughts if he does get the go-ahead.

One of those will likely be needed to replace Puerta, who is set to depart Hull this summer.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Puerta ‘will leave’ Hull and is already attracting interest from other clubs.

Offers for the 21-year-old are in the process of being looked at.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

The Colombian midfielder made 30 appearances for Hull in the Championship over the course of last season.

Puerta played the full 90 minutes in Hull’s final two Championship matches of the season as they stayed afloat.

His contract at Hull still has another three years left to run and it remains to be seen what level of fee the Tigers would demand to let him depart.

Puerta, who has also played in the Bundesliga, joined Hull from Bayer Leverkusen only last summer.