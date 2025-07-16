Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Leeds United presented their project to Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao’s entourage this week, but the Whites may need to worry about Marseille’s interest in the Brazilian.

The Whites, so far, have strengthened their backline and the engine room with their arrivals in the ongoing transfer window.

After adding the likes of Jaka Bijol, Albert Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw, they are working on midfielders.

Sean Longstaff’s arrival from Newcastle United is imminent, while they have been informed how much they will need to fork out to sign Anton Stach from Hoffenheim.

However, their attack needs some work, as injury-prone free agent Luka Nmecha has been the sole addition as things stand – and more players are on their agenda.

Feyenoord’s Brazilian wide attacker Paixao is a player they are keen on and have been linked with him since the start of the window.

And now, according to journalist Graham Smyth, Leeds are trying to convince Paixao to make the move and ‘presented the project to his camp’ earlier this week.

Club Appearances Feyenoord 129 Coritiba 90 Londrina PR 31 Igor Paixao appearances by club

The club have been directly in talks with the player’s representatives as Leeds see Paixao as a top target.

Paixao, though, has no shortage of suitors, as French giants Marseille are also keen on the Feyenoord star man.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team can offer Champions League football and if they push for the 25-year-old, it could become an insurmountable task for Leeds to convince him.

Paixao was directly involved in 37 goals last season for the Dutch giants last season and it remains to be seen how much Feyenoord demand for him, as multiple clubs want to sign him.

He has also drawn interest from Aston Villa, who also need to reinforce their final third options.