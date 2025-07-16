Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Newcastle United have ‘made significant progress’ in their bid to sign Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ekitike, who Newcastle have tried to sign twice before, earlier in his career, has emerged as the club’s top attacking target this summer.

The Magpies sent a delegation out to Germany earlier this week to hold face-to-face talks with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ekitike has been a target for Liverpool this summer, with the Reds working intently to position themselves, and they could well move for him if Newcastle will not sell them Alexander Isak.

Newcastle though are continuing to press on with their move for Ekitike, despite seeing a first offer rejected.

Now, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle have ‘made significant progress’ in talks with Ekitike.

The move is now described as ‘advanced’ and Eintracht Frankfurt ‘are expecting’ a new offer from Newcastle for the striker.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Ekitike would be expected to cost in excess of €80m and the deal would be a huge one for Newcastle this summer, especially on the back of signing Anthony Elanga.

The striker was a major reason why Eintracht Frankfurt were able to finish third in the Bundesliga last season despite selling Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt are determined to bring in a big fee if he follows Marmoush to the Premier League in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Newcastle may well be wary of Liverpool in the race though, as the Reds also want to sign a striker and like Ekitike.

Liverpool are still expected to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, despite talks with Napoli failing over the Uruguayan’s asking price.

Napoli held a call with Liverpool on Tuesday and abandoned their pursuit soon afterwards.

The Reds also suffered the tragic death of Diogo Jota, leaving the club and fans heart-broken, and also increasing the need for another attacking player.