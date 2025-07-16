Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are looking to bring a new midfielder and they are ‘targeting’ Gedson Fernandes of Besiktas.

The Tricky Trees had a brilliant last season under Nuno, as they finished seventh in the Premier League table with 65 points.

Even though they were destined to play in the Conference League, Crystal Palace’s demotion puts them in the Europa League as things stand.

The Tricky Trees, though, have already lost Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, but more outgoing could be on the cards.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to lure away their midfield general, Morgan Gibbs-White, this summer, and Evangelos Marinakis is looking to act beforehand.

Thiago Almada was someone they wanted, but he ended up joining Atletico Madrid, and now they are interested in a Super Lig midfielder.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Besiktas’ Portuguese defender, Fernandes, is a player Nottingham Forest are interested in.

Club Years Benfica 2017-2022 Tottenham Hotspur (loan) 2020-2021 Galatasaray (loan) 2021 Caykur Rizespor (loan) 2022 Besiktas 2022- Gedson Fernandes’ career history

The 26-year-old central midfielder had a forgettable loan spell at Tottenham in the 2020-21 season, where he made 14 appearances for the north Londoners.

Now, he could have a new pathway to make a comeback to the Premier League, as Nottingham Forest are keen on him.

Fernandes is an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2027.

It remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest will take their interest forward for the Portuguese midfielder, who could find it tempting to join the Premier League.

Solskjaer is being backed by Besiktas this summer and the former Manchester United manager’s view on potentially losing Fernandes is unclear.

Forest may have to make a substantial bid to get him before the transfer window closes at the start of September.