A move to Rangers for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth ‘is off’ at the moment as the Seagulls will not sanction it, while Coventry City hold ‘strong interest’ in him.

Rangers have Jack Butland between the sticks, but he struggled at Ibrox last season and was even dropped at one point in favour of Liam Kelly by interim boss Barry Ferguson.

The Gers have been linked with potentially bringing in a new goalkeeper and Rushworth is someone they have been keen on.

Rushworth wants to leave Brighton this summer as he is desperate to make sure he is playing regular football next term.

A switch to Rangers though now looks in doubt as, according to journalist Alex Crook, it ‘is off’ at the moment.

Brighton do not want to sanction the move to Rangers for the shot-stopper, with the exact reason for that stance unclear.

The Seagulls’ sister club in Belgium, Union SG, are keen on snapping up Rushworth this summer, but the goalkeeper is not enthusiastic about that destination.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Union SG have made an offer, however Rushworth will need to be convinced about joining the Belgian champions this summer.

There is also ‘strong interest’ from Coventry City and that could well appeal to the shot-stopper.

Under Frank Lampard, Coventry will be aiming to make a strong push for promotion from the Championship next season, which may well be an exciting prospect for Rushworth.

It could though be viewed unfavourably as he has been keen on playing in a top league as a number 1 and has already been on loan in the Championship at Swansea City and Hull City.

Rushworth, who turned 24 years old earlier this year, looks to be coming to a crossroads in his career where he wants to be an established number 1 rather than operating as cover for someone else.