George Wood/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka ‘fits the profile’ of player Sunderland are looking for and the club do have a ‘genuine interest’ in signing him, according to journalist Keith Downie.

The experienced midfielder could be on the move from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer, following Xabi Alonso out of the door.

Leverkusen have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Erik ten Hag and Xhaka, 32, is attracting interest.

Sunderland have been looking at a deal for the midfielder, after focusing on younger players in the transfer window so far.

It is now suggested that Xhaka ‘fits the profile’ of player that Sunderland are currently looking for, as they aim to add experience to a young team.

The Black Cats’ interest in the former Arsenal man is ‘genuine’, but they do face competition from Saudi Arabia.

Neom SC are the side hoping to take Xhaka to the Kingdom and Sunderland have already come off worse with them in a transfer tussle.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Sunderland agreed a fee with Nice for goalkeeper Marcin Bulka and were confident he would be moving to the Stadium of Light.

However, Neom came in with a lucrative offer and turned the Pole’s head towards Saudi Arabia, leaving Sunderland missing out.

Xhaka has huge Premier League experience gained from 2016 until 2023 at Arsenal.

Due to turn 33 years old in September, the midfielder will want to make sure his next move from Leverkusen is the right one as it could be his last chance at a pay day.

The Switzerland midfielder will need to balance out a possible huge wage in Saudi Arabia against the chance to have another crack at the Premier League with Sunderland next season.

Sunderland feel they need experience as they shape up for a battle to survive in the top flight after winning promotion.

They previously enquired about another former Arsenal midfielder, Matteo Guendouzi.