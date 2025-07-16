Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sunderland have been given a boost in their pursuit of Granit Xhaka, as Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan are not prioritising a move for the midfielder at the moment.

The newly promoted Premier League side have shown that they are serious about staying in the top flight beyond the upcoming season.

The likes of Habib Diarra, Reinildo, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki and Simon Adringra have been brought in to add to Regis Le Bris’ squad.

Sunderland would like an experienced midfielder to add to the mix and asked about Matteo Guendouzi earlier this summer.

Of late, they have set their sights on another player with Premier League experience, as they are interested in former Arsenal man Xhaka.

The 32-year-old has been deemed a player who fits the profile at the Stadium of Light and they are in talks with the German club regarding a potential swoop for the Swiss international.

However, Sunderland have been facing heavyweight competition for Xhaka, as Juventus and Champions League finalists Inter Milan are keen on him.

Club Years FC Basel 2010-2012 Borussia Monchengladbach 2012-2016 Arsenal 2016-2023 Bayer Leverkusen 2023- Granit Xhaka’s career history

The field may be clearer for Sunderland though as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they do not need to worry about Inter Milan and Juventus right now, as Xhaka is not their priority at the moment.

Saudi Arabian club Neom, though, want to sign the ex-Arsenal midfielder, but Sunderland appear to be the only European team actively chasing him.

The Switzerland national team skipper has more than 200 appearances for the Gunners to his name and if Sunderland manage to convince him to join, he could bring much-needed leadership to the team’s engine room.

Sunderland may be well advised to press the accelerator on a move for Xhaka before the Italian pair rethink their position on him.