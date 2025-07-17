Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Koni De Winter’s agent, Fabrizio Lioi, has revealed that the Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace target received a ‘monstrous’ offer from Saudi Arabia this summer, but he is focused on staying in Europe.

The Belgium central defender has generated transfer interest this summer and could well be on the move.

Crystal Palace essentially had a deal done for De Winter, but the player stalled due to not knowing what competition in Europe the Eagles would be next season, while Tottenham have since joined the race.

The Genoa defender’s agent, Lioi, is clear that the 23-year-old has ‘many’ clubs chasing his signature, though he does not want to name names.

He further went on to reveal that De Winter only wants to join a big club, which will take his career forward.

De Winter’s representative revealed that a club from the Saudi Pro League made a ‘monstrous’ offer for him recently, but the Genoa defender has no intention of leaving Europe.

“There are many clubs, some of which those competing in the cups are already ahead of the game, and these are avenues we’re working on”, Lioi told Italian outlet Tutto Juve about De Winter.

Club Years Juventus 2021-2024 Empoli (loan) 2022-2023 Genoa (loan) 2023-2024 Genoa 2024- Koni De Winter’s career history

“Out of respect, I don’t want to name any teams, but the boy has his preferences. It’s normal, I think, as a player aspires to play at bigger clubs.

“Otherwise, it wouldn’t be worth making a move.

“In the last few days, a monstrous offer arrived for him from Saudi Arabia, but Koni hasn’t considered it.

“He wants to stay in Europe and play in the top competitions.

“Discussions are ongoing, and he intends to listen to everyone without preconceptions and then make his decision calmly.

“He’s not a boy who gets carried away easily.”

Inter Milan, though, are currently the frontrunners for the Belgian, as they are nearing a verbal agreement with him.

The Nerazzurri though want to make room for De Winter, while they also want Parma starlet Giovanni Leoni, and that could leave the door open for other clubs to snap up the Genoa man.