Celtic and Lech Poznan are ‘finalising details’ and ‘the schedule for medical tests’ in order that Luis Palma can complete a move to the Polish side this summer.

The Honduras attacker joined the Scottish giants in the summer of 2023 from Greek outfit Aris Salonika after he impressed in Greek football.

Palma had a good first season at Celtic Park, as he played 40 games for the Scottish giants and contributed to 24 goals directly.

However, after that, his time at Celtic did not go as planned and in the last winter window, he was loaned out to Greek giants Olympiacos.

Following a forgettable loan spell back in Greece at Olympiacos, Palma is now closing in on an exit from Celtic once again and this time Poland is his destination.

However, according to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, Palma’s switch to Lech Poznan is not sealed yet.

At the moment, Celtic and Lech Poznan are ‘finalising details’ relating to the transfer and they are also putting in place ‘the schedule for medical tests’ to take place.

Club Years Vida 2017-2022 Real Monarchs (loan) 2019 Aris Salonika 2022-2023 Celtic 2023- Olympiacos (loan) 2025 Luis Palma’s career history

The deal which will take Palma to Lech Poznan will be in the form of a loan agreement, with the Polish side also having an option to buy him permanently next summer.

It is unclear for now just what level the option to buy will be set at, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is happy enough to let Palma move on from the club.

The 25-year-old versatile attacker has 48 appearances for the Scottish giants to his name so far and next season will not be able to add to that number.

Celtic sold Nicolas Kuhn to Como earlier this summer, removing another wide option from the club, and then they were beaten to the signature of Isak Jansson, who they had targeted as his replacement.