Aston Villa talent Finley Munroe has admitted he is excited about having joined Swindon Town on loan because he can see a real plan at the League Two club.

Munroe becomes the eighth addition of the summer for Swindon and is expected to replace the out-of-contract left-back George Cox.

Ian Holloway, Swindon’s manager, will look to integrate the new faces into his squad as quickly as possible in what is his first pre-season with the club, after being appointed in October 2024.

Munroe is raring to get going with Swindon and the Aston Villa prospect insists that he can see a clear plan at the club which he is delighted to be able to be part of.

The left-back claimed that he can sense belief building around the club after conversations with Holloway during which he was given a clear impression of what his role will be.

Munroe told Swindon’s official website: “I’m really excited to join Swindon Town for the season. It’s a big club with a great fanbase and history, and I’m ready to give everything I’ve got.

“I spoke with the manager and felt a real sense of belief in what the club is building.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“There’s a clear plan here, and I’m grateful to be part of it.

“I can’t wait to get going, meet the lads, and play in front of the supporters.”

Aston Villa will have picked Munroe’s loan destination carefully as they look for him to take the next step in his development with regular first team football at League Two level.

The loan stint is his second, with time at Real Union, owned by Villa Manager Unai Emery and Villa’s sister club, from the Primera Federacion, the Spanish third tier, in the 2024-25 season.

Despite being identified by Ashley Cole as someone who should have a specialist scholarship during his time at the Chelsea Academy, Munroe was released by Chelsea before signing for Villa.

The Villans will be closely monitoring Munroe as they prepare a succession plan for a time after Ian Maatsen, hoping to save millions in the process.