Turkish Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa have reached a preliminary agreement with Burnley attacker Michael Obafemi, who could leave the club this summer.

The Clarets are back in the promised land of the Premier League and have started doing their summer business.

Kyle Walker, Loum Tchaouna and Quilindschy Hartman have been signed, while Marcus Edwards’ loan has been made permanent to strengthen the team.

Dara Costelloe and Han-Noah Massengo have left Burnley to strengthen Scott Parker’s kitty, but more players could be on their way out of the club.

Obafemi, who was not a bang-on starter last season, is attracting interest from the Turkish top-flight.

According to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, Kasimpasa have reached a preliminary agreement with the striker.

The 25-year-old attacker can play almost anywhere up front and his versatility could be a key reason for Kasimpasa showing interest in him.

Club Southampton Swansea City Burnley Millwall Plymouth Argyle Clubs Michael Obafemi has played for

Now that the Turkish side have made some headway for Obafemi, they will look to agree on a fee with Burnley.

The Ireland international started only 14 Championship games and scored only two goals as Burnley registered 100 points.

In the Premier League this season, he could find it more difficult to clock guaranteed minutes at Turf Moor.

Obafemi’s contract runs until the end of 2027 and if Kasimpasa manage to get their hands on him, he will be set for his first experience out of England.