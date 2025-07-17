Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Coventry City have been boosted in their chances of landing Brighton shot-stopper Carl Rushworth as a move to Union SG is now rated as ‘highly unlikely’.

The English shot-stopper has generated huge interest this summer as he wants to move on from Brighton.

Rushworth wants to make sure he is playing as a number 1 and favours that being either in the Premier League or a top European league.

Rangers have been looking to do a deal, but at the moment a move to Ibrox for the goalkeeper is off.

There is interest in Rushworth from Championship side Coventry City, who are hoping to push for promotion.

Now Coventry could have seen their hopes boosted as, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, a move to Union SG is ‘highly unlikely’.

With Rangers and Union SG not looking likely, that could well clear the path somewhat for Coventry.

Game Competition Real Betis (H) Friendly St Pauli (H) Friendly Hull City (A) Championship Coventry City’s upcoming games

A potential move to Coventry City could be attractive for the young shot-stopper, as Frank Lampard’s side are expected to push for promotion to the Premier League next season.

Rushworth does have Championship experience, gained through loan spells at Swansea City and Hull City.

Coventry are due to kick off the new Championship season by playing host to Hull City, before they then quickly switch to EFL Cup action by welcoming Luton Town.

A trip to Derby County is then on the agenda for Lampard’s side and all eyes will be on whether they are able to have Rushworth between the sticks for any of those opening three matches.

Lampard’s side have lost two friendlies of late, being beaten by Portimonense and then Monaco.

Monaco thrashed Coventry 5-0 and Lampard will want a quick response.