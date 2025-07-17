Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is set for a huge contract at Liverpool if his move to Anfield is pushed over the line.

The Reds have accelerated in the highest gear for the French striker this week, after Newcastle United worked hard on a deal to snap him up.

Ekitike has been Liverpool’s top target for the striker position this summer if they could not get Alexander Isak, and now they are closing in on the player.

Newcastle sent authorised personnel to Germany to sign him, but Eintracht Frankfurt rejected their first offer.

Liverpool’s involvement following that made the Magpies back out of the race and they have a total agreement with the striker.

The contract that has been agreed will see Ekitike well rewarded and, according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, if and when the French striker joins, he will earn a stunning €12m to €13m gross salary per year.

A deal between the Reds and Die Adler has not been reached yet for Ekitike, as they continue to negotiate.

Goal vs Final result Viktoria Plzen (H) 3-3 Ferencvaros (H) 2-0 Ajax (H) 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 1-1 Hugo Ekitike’s Europa League goals last season

Liverpool are trying to offload Darwin Nunez, but it appears they will have to wait for that and make sure they secure the Bundesliga hitman first.

Last season was the French striker’s most notable campaign in his career, as he made 34 goal contributions in 48 games.

Eintracht Frankfurt made a significant sale of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the winter window, and if Ekitike is sold to the Reds, he will bring in more money.

Liverpool are expected to need to pay in excess of £70m to sign the 23-year-old.

How quickly Liverpool will be able to wrap up the capture remains to be seen, but he will be the third arrival from a Bundesliga club this summer, following Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.