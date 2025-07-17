Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Departed Leeds United star Junior Firpo is now finally set to make a move to Real Betis, as he will arrive in Seville in the coming days.

The Dominican Republic international left Elland Road earlier this month after putting a full stop to his four-year journey in England.

He joined the Yorkshire outfit back when they were in the Premier League and he helped them to get back to the English top-flight again this year.

Firpo’s contract expired at the beginning of this month, with Leeds failing to convince him to sign an extension despite having been in talks about him staying at Elland Road.

A contract renewal did not materialise at the end of it and he decided to return to one of his former clubs in the shape of Real Betis.

There was interest from elsewhere, but Firpo wanted to return to Real Betis and it seemed that would happen quickly.

However, he is not yet a Real Betis player, as a bureaucratic issue stalled his arrival.

Club Years Real Betis 2015-2019 Barcelona 2019-2021 Leeds United 2021-2025 Junior Firpo’s career history

Now though, according to Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa, the ‘issue that delayed his signing has already been resolved’.

The 28-year-old left-back is set to arrive in Seville in the coming days to complete the formal steps needed to then once again become a Real Betis player.

It has been suggested that the recently departed Leeds defender is expected to start training with the La Liga club by next week.

Leeds have already secured a new left-back to take Firpo’s spot in the squad.

Gabriel Gudmundsson was brought in from French side Lille and Leeds will be hoping he can hit the ground running at Elland Road in the Premier League.