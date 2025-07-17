George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United new boy, Sebastiaan Bornauw, has revealed that he was aware of the Whites’ interest for the last five months and admitted to watching almost every Leeds game in the second half of last season.

Daniel Farke’s side are well aware that stopping goals is going to be a crucial aspect in the upcoming season in the Premier League, as survival is their primary objective.

They have acted on that and have brought in defenders to solidify the backline, with big money spent on Jaka Bijol, while Belgian central defender Bornauw has also arrived at Elland Road.

Bornauw signed a four-year deal at the Whites after he ended his four-year stay at Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old revealed that Leeds have been interested in him for a long time now, as he has known about it for the last five months.

He admitted that he watched every game since he came to know about the interest and kept no secrets that he was worried about Leeds’ wobble in the later part of the campaign.

Bornauw, though, remembers Leeds playing dominant football, defending aggressively, and overall, a very pleasant watch.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“I watched, I think the last five months I know about the interest”, the 26-year-old Leeds new boy told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I have tried to watch every game, so I will say, the second half of the season, I nearly watched everything.

“I saw the games, I was a bit stressed, as were probably all the fans.

“So, yes, I saw the football, I would say – aggressive defending, offensive play, dominating football and nice to watch.

“That is what I remember about it.”

Bornauw played in only 35 league games in the last two seasons, as he suffered multiple injury issues, but he will look to stay fit to compete with the high physicality of the top flight.

Leeds start their pre-season against Manchester United this coming Saturday, and the Elland Road faithful will keep a keen eye on what their new addition has to offer to the team.

The Whites are also closing in on Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.