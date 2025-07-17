Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Leeds United are facing serious competition from Serie A giants Napoli, as the Italians are pushing to finalise the signing of goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the coming days.

The Whites are trying to make sure that they stay ahead of the curve by doing their summer business as efficiently as they can.

They have strengthened the backline with the arrivals of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff is inching closer towards Elland Road, as he will be going through his medical today.

However, Leeds want to bring in a goalkeeper to replace error-prone Illan Meslier, who is expected not to start the season as their first choice.

A number of goalkeepers have been linked with a possible move to Leeds and amongst them is Torino’s Serbian shot-stopper Milinkovic-Savic.

Leeds carried out an assessment of the goalkeeper and have considered meeting his release clause.

Newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli are also looking for a custodian and they have identified the Torino star as their top choice.

Country Austria Serbia England Poland Italy Belgium Countries Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has played in

And now, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Gli Azzurri will try to seal Milinkovic-Savic’s arrival at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Leeds could find themselves in a tough position now, as Napoli are getting serious about the Serbian.

Antonio Conte wants a new goalkeeper, even though Alex Meret signed a contract extension less than a month ago.

That is bad news for Leeds, as Napoli would offer Milinkovic-Savic not just the chance to stay in Italy, where he is settled, but also to play in the Champions League next season.

If Leeds do not sign a new goalkeeper soon then they risk needing to start the new campaign with either Meslier or Karl Darlow between the sticks, which could be seen as less than ideal.