Leeds United are ‘hesitant’ over making a bid for an attacker they are keen on due to how much they think he will cost and ‘internal discussions’ are happening.

The Whites have concentrated on solidifying the backline and midfield mainly, with the additions of Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol, while Sean Longstaff is due to arrive from Newcastle United.

Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach is also on their radar and Leeds could well make a bid for the German.

Leeds are also aware they need attacking reinforcements and Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao is a player they like.

The Brazilian has been of interest to other sides, including Arsenal and Aston Villa, while Marseille want to take him to France.

Leeds even presented their project to the player’s camp earlier this week, as they bid to convince him that moving to a newly promoted Premier League club is not a risk.

The Whites though are having ‘internal discussions’ about bidding for Paixao, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Fact Born – 2000 First club – Coritiba Capped by Brazil U23s Won Eredivisie Won Dutch Cup Dutch Footballer of the Year – 24/25 Igor Paixao facts

Feyenoord are expected to want €30m plus add-ons for the attacker and that has left Leeds ‘hesitant’ about doing the deal.

The Dutch giants have already rejected an offer from Ligue 1 giants Marseille for Paixao, which is telling Leeds that they cannot get him for less.

The 25-year-old Brazilian can slot in almost anywhere on the frontline and had a fantastic last season, where he scored 18 goals while assisting a further 19 for his team-mates.

Leeds do view Paixao as someone who can make an instant impact in the Premier League, but they must weigh up if they can allocate so much of their budget towards signing him.

Paixao won the Eredivisie title under current Liverpool manager Arne Slot.