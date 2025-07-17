Clive Mason/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘will have to act with speed’ if they are to be able to land Tottenham Hotspur target Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

The Magpies have now called time on their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike after Liverpool pushed past them in the race.

Eddie Howe still wants a striker bringing in and Newcastle’s eyes have fallen upon Brentford’s Wissa, who is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have been weighing the financials of a move to bring Wissa to north London.

Brentford are also facing the prospect of losing Bryan Mbeumo, who Manchester United want, and they are unlikely to want both their attackers to go in the same window.

Given competition from Spurs, plus the added complication of Mbeumo and Manchester United, Newcastle ‘will have to act with speed’, according to journalist Craig Hope.

He is now a ‘live target’ for Newcastle as they bid to answer Howe’s call for another goal threat.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Wissa found the back of the net 19 times in the Premier League for Brentford over the course of last season.

That included a goal and an assist in Brentford’s two meetings with Newcastle.

Wissa made an impression on the Magpies with his exploits, but it is unclear who the attacker might choose if he is given the choice of Newcastle and Brentford.

Spurs also have the added bonus of having former Brentford boss Thomas Frank at the helm, which could be a tempting factor for Wissa.

A move to Tottenham would keep Wissa in London and Spurs, like Newcastle, also have Champions League football that they can offer to the attacker.

Wissa though is due to turn 29 years old in September, something his suitors will surely take into account as it will affect his sell-on value in the future.