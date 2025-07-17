Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have resumed talks with La Liga clubs Mallorca in recent hours for Pablo Maffeo and the player is confident that an agreement with the Tricky Trees is imminent.

The City Ground outfit find themselves in the Europa League following Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League, which the Eagles are trying to have overturned.

However, Forest are now readying themselves to play in the Europa League and are looking to strengthen the team.

Evangelos Marinakis wants to add players to multiple positions and the right-back position has appeared as one of them.

They recently extended Ola Aina’s contract and Neco Williams is another solid option that Nuno can turn to.

Mallorca’s 28-year-old right-back Maffeo is a player who they showed interest in the recent weeks.

But, following their first contact, the clubs made no progress regarding Maffeo, which changed in recent hours, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Club Espanyol Manchester City Girona Stuttgart Huesca Mallorca Clubs Pablo Maffeo has played for

It has been suggested that Los Bermellones and the Tricky Trees resumed talks in recent hours.

The player and the club are looking to part ways and Maffeo has complete optimism that he will become a Nottingham Forest player soon.

The La Liga side are open to letting him go for €8m, even though his contract runs until the summer of 2027.

Maffeo spent two years at Manchester City, where he made three senior appearances and now he is keen on making a comeback to England.

Nottingham Forest are also active in trying to strengthen their midfield options and they are keen on Besiktas’ Gedson Fernandes.

The City Ground side also had a bid rejected recently by Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for midfielder Richard Rios, who is being chased by several clubs this summer.